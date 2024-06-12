Road rage: Bengaluru Police to open rowdy sheet against trio who beat up ambulance driver

Bengaluru: Police will likely file a rowdy sheet against three people arrested in a road-rage case in Nelamangala in the northwestern outskirts of the city on June 9.
The incident occurred at 6:50 pm on Sunday when the supsects — Yuvaraj Singh, Manjunath and Likhith — chased down an ambulance in their SUV and verbally abused and beat the driver near JAS toll plaza on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway.
The ambulance driver, Johnson, 27, was taking a family with a five-month-old baby in a serious condition from Tumakuru to a private hospital in Bengaluru. Police posted nearby intervened and broke up the fight, allowing the ambulance to pass.
Johnson filed a complaint with the Nelamangala Rural police the next morning.
The Tumakuru resident claimed that he had gestured at the trio in the SUV to allow him to pass by, which might have angered them. "They stopped my vehicle and abused me, ripping my shirt and shoving me around," he wrote.
The trio alleged that the ambulance was driving rashly and that is what prompted them to stop the vehicle and question the driver.
The FIR initially named two people, Niranjan and Manjunath, as the accused.
Police clarified later that the suspects were Yuvaraj, Manjunath and Likhith, who were all aged between 25 and 30 years and were residents of Yelechenahalli in Bengaluru. Yuvaraj is an event manager, while the other two are engineers in private firms.
The police also rubbished online claims that the suspects were in an inebriated condition. "We did not find any trace of alcohol on them and their blood samples also tested negative for alcohol. There are several incorrect rumours about the case, calling the accused 'drunk rowdies' when that is not the reality," an officer told DH.
Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (Traffic), Karnataka, said that the police were opening a rowdy sheet against them.
"The Nelamangala Rural police have filed a case against the three men under Section 325 of the IPC for causing grievous hurt. They are opening a rowdy sheet against them as well," he told DH.
Published 11 June 2024, 22:28 IST