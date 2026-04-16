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Road rage case: Karnataka High Court stays proceedings against Anant Kumar Hegde’s son

Though not named in the FIR, the police had included Ashuthosh as accused number 4 in the charge sheet.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 15:29 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 15:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka High CourtAnant Kumar Hegde

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