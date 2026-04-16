<p>In a relief to Ashuthosh, son of former Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, the high court of Karnataka on Thursday stayed proceedings against him in a case of road rage registered in 2025. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav passed this order after hearing an interlocutory application (IA) filed by Ashuthosh in the petition filed by Ananth Kumar Hegde and other accused persons.</p><p>The case was registered against Ananth Kumar Hegde, his gun man and others on allegations that they assaulted a man, identified as one Saif Khan, and others over a scuffle about overtaking of the car. The incident had taken place at Hale Nijagal, near Nelamangala. An FIR was registered under BNS sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126 (wrongful restraint), 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke). The police had filed a charge sheet after the investigation.</p>.Incomplete charge sheet does not revive right to claim statutory bail: Karnataka High Court.<p>Though not named in the FIR, the police had included Ashuthosh as accused number 4 in the charge sheet. While the petition filed by Anant Kumar Hegde and other accused was pending, an IA was filed by Ashuthosh claiming that he was sitting in the rear seat of the accompanying car. It was further submitted that he was not at the spot when the alleged assault took place.</p><p>The advocate representing Ashuthosh stated while the FIR had not named him, there is not a whisper about his role in the charge sheet. It was stated that unnecessary inclusion of the name hampered his education prospects as he was not able to get his passport.</p><p>“Perusal of the charge sheet does not meet any of the offences as made out nor any specific role is assigned to accused number 4. Insofar as accused number 4, prima facie, there are no allegations regarding commission of offence,” Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav said while granting stay on proceedings against Ashuthosh.</p>