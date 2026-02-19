<p>Bengaluru: Road-rage cases in Bengaluru have nearly tripled in just a year, with the city reporting a total of 95 cases in 2025. In comparison, 34 cases were reported in 2024, and 36 in 2023, as per data shared by the Bengaluru police. </p>.<p>This year, as many as 11 cases of road rage have been registered till January 27.</p>.<p>A senior police official attributed the rising registration of cases to the Social Media Monitoring Cell (SMMC), which has been routinely identifying instances of road rage from across social networking platforms. </p>.<p>"Pertaining to road-rage cases, the team has been trained on what to look for and how to look for it. They inspect the posts and dashcam videos put up on social media and then pass it on to the respective authorities, who take necessary action. Be it a case between two individuals or groups, we make sure to hear out all parties involved," he said. </p>.<p> Of the 95 cases reported in 2025, Whitefield division saw the most cases at 31, followed by Bengaluru West at 13. Electronics City ended up at the bottom of the table with zero reported cases. </p>.<p>From the total number of cases registered, 93 people were arrested in the last year, with the Southwest seeing the most arrests at 26, despite having only 10 reported cases. While Whitefield saw 15 arrests, South, West and Central divisions saw 12, 11 and 10 arrests, respectively. While the East reported seven cases, only one arrest was made. Southeast and Northeast divisions reported six and four arrests, respectively, and the North five. </p>.Watch: Biker threatens, damages car in road rage incident in Bengaluru.<p>Seemanth Kumar Singh, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said: "A case of road rage doesn't end well for anyone. Many people aren't aware that a case for road rage is filed under law and order, based on the severity of the case. While there have been more reported cases lately, not all of them have been violent. In most cases, Hoysala patrol teams intervene and de-escalate the situation in time."</p>.<p>He added that a special campaign on road rage could help raise awareness. </p>.<p>Of the 11 cases reported this year, Bengaluru East and Whitefield saw three incidents each, while the South, Southwest and Northeast reported one each. </p>.<p>Though the Central division reported only two cases this year, eight people have been arrested. As of January 27, there have been 16 arrests in road-rage cases across the city. </p>.<p>A senior official from Bengaluru East said that in severe cases or repeat offences, the vehicles involved are seized and the licences of owners are sent to the RTO concerned for suspension. Most commonly, Section 126 of BNS is invoked in road-rage cases. It implies wrongful restraint. </p>.<p>Police officials also attributed the rising cases to the worsening traffic congestion in the city, "pushing people to overreact in the moment". </p>