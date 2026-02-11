Road-rage caught on camera | Bengaluru man held for driving SUV as man clings to car bonnet after fight

<p>Bengaluru: In a case of road rage, Halasuru police have arrested a 52-year-old driver after he allegedly drove his car recklessly with a man clinging to the bonnet of his car. The incident created panic among other commuters on Old Airport Road on Wednesday.</p><p>The accused has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. During the incident, Suresh's wife was also inside the car and the vehicle is registered in her name.</p>.Reclaiming Bengaluru from its road to rage.<p>A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 12.45 pm and Nanjunda, a goods vehicle driver and car driver Suresh quarrelled over a minor road accident. Nanjunda sat on the bonnet and furious over his behaviour, Suresh, the owner of SUV (KA-03-NN-4501), drove at high speed while Nanjunda lay clinging on the bonnet, shouting and asking the driver to stop. The incident was captured on a dashcam of another vehicle and it went viral on social media.</p><p>Soon after the incident, Halasuru police arrested Suresh and during verification, police found that the driver is reportedly a repeat offender in rash driving cases and other violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.</p><p>The incident has raised concerns over increasing instances of road rage and reckless driving in the city.</p><p>Recently another video surfaced showing a body builder Prashanth clinging on the window of a car and killing him soon after driver Roshan Hegde crashed his speeding car to the tree in Hebbagodi police station limits. </p>