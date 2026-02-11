Menu
Road-rage caught on camera | Bengaluru man held for driving SUV as man clings to car bonnet after fight

The accused has been identified as Suresh, a resident of Pulakeshi Nagar. During the incident, Suresh's wife was also inside the car and the vehicle is registered in her name.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 17:09 IST
Published 11 February 2026, 17:09 IST
