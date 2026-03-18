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Road rage caught on camera: Foreigner intervenes as driver assaults biker near Bengaluru's GKVK

The incident, which reportedly unfolded in full public view — even in the presence of police personnel and a home guard — went viral on social media on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 18:04 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRoad RageGKVK

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