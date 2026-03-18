<p>Bengaluru: A shocking case of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/road-rage">road rage</a> has emerged from Bengaluru’s GKVK service road, where a heated argument between two motorists spiralled into violence, with a foreign woman stepping in to halt the assault.</p><p>The incident, which reportedly unfolded in full public view — even in the presence of police personnel and a home guard — went viral on social media on Wednesday.</p><p>According to a senior officer from the Yelahanka police, local police, including traffic personnel, were initially unaware of the incident. “We came to know about it only after the video surfaced on social media. No personnel present at the spot alerted us,” the officer said.</p><p>Following the video going viral on Wednesday evening, police registered a suo motu case and initiated action against those involved in the incident.</p><p>Preliminary information suggests that a verbal argument over wrong-side driving quickly escalated into a physical altercation. Eyewitnesses said the situation turned violent within minutes, with both individuals exchanging blows.</p>.Student assaulted in Marathahalli road rage after minor accident.<p>The car driver allegedly turned aggressive, attacking the biker even as onlookers attempted to intervene.</p><p>In a dramatic moment, a foreign woman witnessing the incident reportedly shouted at the men, forcing them to stop and briefly defusing the situation.</p><p>An autorickshaw driver who initially tried to pacify the duo was also drawn into the scuffle, further escalating tensions and creating chaos on the busy stretch.</p><p>The clash reportedly continued for several minutes before it was finally brought under control.</p>