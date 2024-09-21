Road rage: IPS officer’s son attacked in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The son of a senior IPS officer was assaulted by two people recently in northeastern Bengaluru in a suspected case of road rage. The incident occurred on September 16.
According to the police, at around 5.30 pm, Sai Preetam Banoth, 22, a law practitioner, was returning home from MG Road. Banoth is the son of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ramesh Banoth.
The victim told the police that he signalled to the driver of a car near the Byatarayanapura signal as to why he was raising the accelerator.
After they crossed the signal, the suspects followed Banoth, waylaid his vehicle and abused him.
“The two got down and hit me in my face and damaged the rear-view mirror of the vehicle,” Banoth alleged as per the FIR. “They then fled the spot.”
A senior police officer said that two suspects were arrested by the police and the incident occurred “due to sudden provocation” without any other motive.
Published 21 September 2024, 15:29 IST