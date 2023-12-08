Road rage: Man abuses car driver, smashes windshield

Bengaluru: In a case of road rage, a two-wheeler rider allegedly abused a car driver and damaged his windshield. The incident occurred on November 22, but came to light on Thursday.
The victim, Bernard Mascarenhas, narrated the entire ordeal through a video on Instagram.
Mascarenhas, a resident of Hennur, said that he was stuck in traffic near the Horamavu bridge between 8.30 pm and 8.45 pm. As he moved ahead, a man on a Honda Dio attempted to ride across.
"The two-wheeler rider tried to cut in front of me to take a turn on the other side,” Mascarenhas claimed in the video. “For me, it would have been a left and for him, a right. Traffic had just opened up. The cars beside me and I began accelerating. I hit the brakes hard and stopped well within distance from the rider.”
Mascarenhas alleged that the two-wheeler rider became aggressive after noticing his vehicle number plate had a Maharashtra registration. “After I stopped, he looked at my number plate and got off his scooter aggressively. It happened in a fraction of a second. I pulled out my mobile phone. The moment he saw the mobile phone, he came near my car window."
The video shared by Mascarenhas showed the suspect gesticulating, mouthing a few words and attempting to lift the car from the front. The suspect then proceeded to punch the windshield and shatter it. “He went back to his scooter, flashed the finger and rode off. What I observed was that he became aggressive after noticing my number plate. I am not trying to start a Karnataka-Maharashtra war. The video was to show the complete picture and put it on record.”
A case was registered at the Banaswadi police station under IPC Sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint).
A senior police officer told DH that the suspect was identified and was served a notice of appearance under Section 41A of the CrPC. Investigations are on.