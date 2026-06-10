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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Roadblock cleared: Pole removed from busy Domlur stretch

Motorists and two-wheeler riders had complained of having to swerve suddenly to avoid it, particularly during peak hours and at night.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:47 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:47 IST
BengaluruDomlur

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