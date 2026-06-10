Roadblock cleared: Pole removed from busy Domlur stretch

<p>Bengaluru: A day after DH flagged the issue, civic authorities removed the streetlight pole obstructing the middle of Professor UR Rao Road in Domlur, bringing relief to commuters.</p>.<p>The pole had remained in the middle of the white-topped road after widening work, posing a hazard on the busy stretch connecting Domlur and Old Airport Road.</p>.<p>Motorists and two-wheeler riders had complained of having to swerve suddenly to avoid it, particularly during peak hours and at night.</p>.Bengaluru| Domlur road white-topped around standing electricity pole, raising safety concerns.<p>Following the report, authorities dismantled and removed the structure.</p>.<p>However, the support structure remains at the site. A ground worker said it would be cleared soon, restoring the free flow of traffic on the stretch.</p>