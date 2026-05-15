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Robotic tech detects water pipeline leaks, sewerage faults at nearly 400 locations in Bengaluru in six months

By deploying robotic units directly into underground networks, BWSSB surveyed over 32 km of infrastructure and identified critical faults without digging up roads.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka

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