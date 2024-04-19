Rotary to host 'Bengaluru 2050'

Bengaluru: Rotary International Districts 3191 and 3192, in association with Sycom Global and Indian Green Building Council, will present ‘Bengaluru 2050’, a five-element seminar on sustainable urban ecology.
The event will be held at the Satish Dhawan auditorium of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on Sunday.
Topics that will be discussed at the seminar include Projection of Bengaluru 2050, The Missing Master Plan, Managing Commute, A Greater Bengaluru Hydrology Model and Focus Healthcare. The speakers are PG Diwakar, Ashish Verma, Naresh Narasimhan, Kartik Shankar, Harini Nagendra, PM Heblikar, Vishwanath S, VR Hegde and Neehar Rao.
