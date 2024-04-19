Rotary to host 'Bengaluru 2050'

Topics that will be discussed at the seminar include Projection of Bengaluru 2050, The Missing Master Plan, Managing Commute, A Greater Bengaluru Hydrology Model and Focus Healthcare. The speakers are PG Diwakar, Ashish Verma, Naresh Narasimhan, Kartik Shankar, Harini Nagendra, PM Heblikar, Vishwanath S, VR Hegde and Neehar Rao.