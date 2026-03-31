<p>Bengaluru: A Dutch citizen of Indian origin, fluent in half-a-dozen languages, was arrested for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/obscene-photos-rotten-vegetables-found-in-mysterious-parcel-to-kia-office-3922712">sending a package</a> of rotten vegetables, garlands and nude pictures to the Bengaluru airport as "part of a ritual to ward off tragic incidents", police said. </p><p>Airport police arrested 65-year-old Subhash Jai Ajeez, a Dutch national holding an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, after he allegedly sent the said package to the Kempegowda International Airport's (KIA) administrative office in January. </p>.Techie dies by suicide, partner jumps to death from 17th-floor Bengaluru apartment.<p>Airport authorities were baffled after receiving a large carton containing rotten tomatoes, decaying flower garlands, iron pieces, a toothpaste cover and obscene photographs of men and women. They deliberated on the next course of action for weeks before eventually lodging a police complaint on March 4. </p><p>Police tracked Ajeez down and picked him up for questioning. </p><p>"He claims he didn't have any ill intention and sent the package to make sure no untoward incidents take place at the airport. He claims to have sent similar packages to other airports. We are verifying that," a senior police officer investigating the case told DH. </p>.Bengaluru: Rapido bike rider booked for molesting woman passenger in Indiranagar.<p>Ajeez, who has roots in India, was born in a South American country and speaks six languages fluently, including Dutch, German, Spanish, English, Hindi and a Sri Lankan language. </p><p>"He retired after working in Europe for a long time and receives a monthly pension of around €2,000. With his pension money, he travels across the globe and also visits India, though he doesn't have any relatives here," the officer stated. </p><p>In Bengaluru, Ajeez was found sleeping near a temple in Madiwala. He has also travelled Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the officer added. </p><p>After their interactions with Ajeez, police suspect that he may be mentally disturbed. </p><p>"He is currently in judicial custody. We have approached the court to subject him to a medical examination in order to determine if he has any mental illnesses. Interrogations revealed that he didn't mean to create mischief,” the officer added.</p>