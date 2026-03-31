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Rotten tomatoes, nude photos at Bengaluru airport: Arrested Indian-origin Dutch man says package sent to 'ward off' tragedy

After their interactions with Ajeez, police suspect that he may be mentally disturbed.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 14:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnataka

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