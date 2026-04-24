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Row over removal of sacred thread during CET in Bengaluru, BJP slams Congress govt

Students alleged that the invigilators present at the examination hall of the college at Madivala asked them to get their sacred thread (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) removed if they wished to write the exam.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 10:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru news

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