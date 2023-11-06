Rowdy arrested for abducting contractor, extorting Rs 7L from him

Bengaluru: KR Puram police arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his associates for abducting a civil contractor and extorting Rs 7 lakh from him, officials said on Sunday.
Police arrested Anand alias Thambi for kidnapping Murali, a resident of Sanjayanagar.
According to the police, Murali had obtained a loan of Rs 60 lakh from two banks in the city. Before taking the loans, he had sought help from an auditor from Baiyappanahalli, the FIR noted.
Anand, who knew the auditor, got wind of the loan taken by Murali and began asking for a commission of Rs 20 lakh, police said.
On October 18, police said, Anand, along with his associates, abducted Murali, held him against his will at a lodge under the KR Puram police station limits till October 30, and obtained from him Rs 7 lakh.
After a complaint was filed, KR Puram police arrested Anand and his associates.
The FIR was registered against Anand, Vinod, Shivakumar, Ajay, Lokesh and others under IPC sections related to kidnapping, wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt, and criminal intimidation, among others.
Further probe is on, police said.