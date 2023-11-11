Rowdy-sheeter booked under Goonda Act in Bengaluru

A rowdy-sheeter with 15 cases has been booked under the stringent Goonda Act, following an order from the Bengaluru city police commissioner.
Under the Goonda Act, a person can be detained without bail for up to a year.
A police statement said that 28-year-old Shabir, a Madiwala resident and a rowdy-sheeter at the Koramangala police station, has been involved in crimes since 2017 in the city and other districts like Hassan and Shivamogga.
Shabir's crimes involve five cases of robbery, three cases of kidnapping for ransom, and three attempts at murder, among others, police said.
“After getting bail, the accused used to skip summons and partake in other crimes,” the police said. “He has several warrants pending at different courts."