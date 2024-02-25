Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in Bengaluru, 2 arrested

Bengaluru: A rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death during a brawl between two gangs late Friday night in Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
The deceased has been identified as Manjunatha alias Mental Manja, a resident of Weaver’s Colony in Anekal, a suburb. Police have picked up two suspects Vijay alias Viji and Shashikumar.
An officer, investigating the case, told DH that Viji and Shashikumar were together when Manjunatha arrived at the scene along with two accomplices. A fight broke out between both the gangs which escalated and ended in Manjunatha’s murder.
“Manjunatha was attacked by Viji with a dagger at around 10 pm. Two more people who arrived with Manjunatha fled the scene as soon as the fight escalated,” added the officer.
Though police haven’t established the exact cause behind the murder, they suspect two possible reasons. “Viji was a witness for a case involving Manjunatha, in which the latter was not happy and a fight was triggered by that. Either that or some issues involving money might have led to the murder,” said the officer.
An FIR has been filed at Anekal police station under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.
(Published 25 February 2024, 00:47 IST)