Rowdy-sheeter killed by former friend in Bengaluru

A 38-year-old rowdy-sheeter was allegedly killed by his former friend following a longstanding feud, according to the police. The incident took place on Thursday night in DJ Halli.
The victim Syed Suhail lived with his family near a mosque on Modi Road in DJ Halli.
He was called by friends that night to discuss an issue. As he ventured out to meet them, a gang of seven assailants attacked him, stabbing him with a knife before making their escape, as reported by the police.
Authorities suspect that Suhail’s one-time friend turned foe, Faisal, orchestrated the assault. Despite being rushed to the hospital by neighbours, Suhail succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.
A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the DJ police station. The police noted that the deceased had six cases registered against him across various police stations.