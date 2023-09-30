Rowdy-sheeter killed by former friend in Bengaluru

A 38-year-old rowdy-sheeter was allegedly killed by his former friend following a longstanding feud, according to the police. The incident took place on Thursday night in DJ Halli.



The victim Syed Suhail lived with his family near a mosque on Modi Road in DJ Halli.

He was called by friends that night to discuss an issue. As he ventured out to meet them, a gang of seven assailants attacked him, stabbing him with a knife before making their escape, as reported by the police.