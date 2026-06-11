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Rowdy-sheeter shot in leg during arrest operation in south Bengaluru

The 19-year-old attacked the police personnel who sought to apprehend him.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 07:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPolicebengaluru crime

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