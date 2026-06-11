Rowdy-sheeter shot in leg during arrest operation in south Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 19-year-old rowdy-sheeter was shot in the leg after he allegedly attacked the police personnel who sought to apprehend him at Singena Agrahara in south <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>on Thursday morning.</p><p>The accused, identified as Jeeva, a resident of Tirupalya in Hebbagodi, is facing multiple cases, including murder, extortion, robbery and dacoity. </p><p>The police said he was also wanted by the Tamil Nadu police in connection with several criminal cases.</p>.Nepalese couple arrested in Bengaluru for stealing Rs 25 lakh from contractor's house.<p>A senior police officer said Jeeva was one of the accused in a few robbery cases reported in Hebbagodi and Electronics City areas last week. </p><p>Acting on a tip-off that Jeeva was holed up in a grove, a Hebbagodi police team led by inspector Somashekhar swooped down on the hideout.</p><p>When the police team attempted to nab him, Jeeva allegedly attacked constable Nagesh with a sharp weapon. As Jeeva continued to attack the constable, sub-inspector Ayyappa opened fire at Jeeva, injuring him in the leg. </p><p>Jeeva was overpowered and taken into custody before being shifted to a nearby hospital for first aid. He was later taken into police custody.</p><p>The police said Jeeva had been absconding for a few weeks and was wanted in several serious offences. </p><p>The Hebbagodi police have registered a case against Jeeva for attacking policemen during the arrest and further investigations are on.</p>