Rowdy who made viral video of a man he stripped and thrashed, shot at by cops, injured

Even as the police warned and directed him to surrender, Gowda brandished the sharp object and refused to give in, claimed the police. However, head constable Venkatesh advanced, prompting the suspect to grow more infuriated.

According to investigators, a policeman fired in the air and warned Gowda, but in a bid to flee, he inflicted a minor injury on the head constable’s left hand. Following this, the policeman resorted to opening fire at Gowda’s right leg, leading to his collapse. “He and the constable were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital; both are out of danger,” said a police source.

Gowda is a rowdy-sheeter in the Rajgopal Nagar police station limits. A video of him engaged in forcing a man to strip and beating him up went viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the police.