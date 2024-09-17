Rowdy who made viral video of a man he stripped and thrashed, shot at by cops, injured

Bengaluru: In a wee-hour operation on Tuesday, Bengaluru police opened fire at a rowdy sheeter on the western outskirts of the city, when he allegedly attempted to evade arrest by inflicting injury on a police constable.
The Kamakshipalya police, who were on the lookout for rowdy-sheeter Pavan Gowda alias Kadubu, received a confirmed tip-off about the latter’s whereabouts from their informants and went to arrest him.
A team headed by the Kamakshipalya police inspector surrounded Gowda near a secluded place in Ullal near Kengeri. As a policeman advanced to detain Gowda, he allegedly threatened the team with a sharp object, claim police sources.
Even as the police warned and directed him to surrender, Gowda brandished the sharp object and refused to give in, claimed the police. However, head constable Venkatesh advanced, prompting the suspect to grow more infuriated.
According to investigators, a policeman fired in the air and warned Gowda, but in a bid to flee, he inflicted a minor injury on the head constable’s left hand. Following this, the policeman resorted to opening fire at Gowda’s right leg, leading to his collapse. “He and the constable were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital; both are out of danger,” said a police source.
Gowda is a rowdy-sheeter in the Rajgopal Nagar police station limits. A video of him engaged in forcing a man to strip and beating him up went viral on social media, grabbing the attention of the police.
Officials said that the incident unfolded last month but came to light recently as its video was widely shared. A preliminary probe had revealed that the victim in the video too had a criminal history and hence refrained from filing a police complaint.
Police believe that the incident was a result of personal enmity but are investigating further to ascertain the actual cause.
