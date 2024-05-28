Royal Academy of Engineering award for RRI professor

Bengaluru: The Royal Academy of Engineering, the United Kingdom, has selected Professor Urbasi Sinha from the Raman Research Institute (RRI) for the Distinguished International Associates (DIA) programme.

Prof Sinha, from the Light and Matter group at the Bengaluru-based institute, is one of the 11 academicians selected globally for the award in the fourth round of the DIA programme, to be held between May 2024 and May 2025. This year, the theme of the programme is ‘Technologies for the Future’.

Prof Sinha heads RRI’s Quantum Information and Computing (QuIC) laboratory and has been actively working in the field of quantum technologies, with special emphasis on developing secure quantum communications using satellites and other photonic quantum technologies.