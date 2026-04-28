<p>Bengaluru: Sonali Mishra, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducted a security and operational inspection of four railway stations in Bengaluru on Monday.</p>.<p>The visit focused on reviewing passenger holding areas in view of the summer rush, modernisation of security infrastructure, and the welfare of RPF personnel. She also assessed passenger facilities, including CCTV surveillance systems and the functioning of baggage scanners, according to a railway statement.</p>.<p>Sonali inspected Bengaluru Cantonment, KSR Bengaluru, KR Puram and SMVT Bengaluru during her day-long visit.</p>.Civil defence mock drill in Bengaluru on April 28.<p>At KSR Bengaluru, she reviewed the Integrated CCTV Command Centre, examining the resolution and operational efficiency of the installed cameras. She assessed live feed quality, coverage and technical capabilities of the surveillance system, and issued instructions to further strengthen security monitoring infrastructure, the statement said.</p>.<p>At SMVT Bengaluru, the inspection focused on crowd management strategies and deployment of RPF personnel at entry and exit points.</p>.<p>At KR Puram, she reviewed the overall security arrangements, the statement added.</p>.<p>Addressing RPF officers and staff, Mishra emphasised the need to leverage cutting-edge technology and data analytics to prevent organised crime and human trafficking on the rail network.</p>.<p>Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru; Sarvapriya Mayank, Additional Director General, RPF; Sumiti Shandilya, IG, RPSF and IG (Tech); RSP Singh, IG, RPF/SWR; Parikshit Mohanpuriya, ADRM, Bengaluru; JK Rashmi, DIG, Railways; Sarah Fatima, SP, Railways; Shreyans Chinchawade, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF; and other officers were present on the occasion, the statement added.</p>