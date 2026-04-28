Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

RPF chief reviews security infrastructure at four Bengaluru railway stations

The visit focused on reviewing passenger holding areas in view of the summer rush, modernisation of security infrastructure, and the welfare of RPF personnel.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 April 2026, 21:20 IST
Bengaluru newsRPF

Follow us on :

Follow Us