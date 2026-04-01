<p>Bengaluru: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) successfully recovered and returned a woman's handbag containing cash and gold jewellery worth Rs 7.53 lakh on Tuesday.</p>.<p>At 4.50 am, a complaint was received via Rail Madad about a handbag left behind in Coach B-1 of train number 11301 CSMT Mumbai–KSR Bengaluru Udyan Express, after the passenger deboarded at Yelahanka.</p>.Railway Protection Force training center to be established in KR Nagar, Mysuru : Kumaraswamy.<p>Harishankar, a constable at the Divisional Security Control Room, Bengaluru, alerted N Sukumar, a head constable on train escort duty at Bengaluru Cantonment, and directed him to secure the bag. Sukumar located the handbag and ensured its safe custody.</p>.<p>Later in the day, the complainant retrieved the handbag at the RPF post in Bengaluru Cantonment after completing verification formalities. The bag contained gold ornaments weighing 50 grams, valued at Rs 7.5 lakh, along with Rs 3,500 in cash, the RPF said in a statement.</p>