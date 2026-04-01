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RPF recovers passenger’s handbag containing Rs 7.5L gold jewellery in Bengaluru

The RPF said that the bag contained gold ornaments weighing 50 grams, valued at Rs 7.5 lakh, along with Rs 3,500 in cash.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 21:51 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 21:51 IST
India NewsBengaluruRPFtrain

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