RR Nagar’s duo emerge winners at zonal-level Prajavani Quiz Championship

Just before the last question for the Bengaluru zonal round, 9th standard students Aryan Subramanya and Akshay Rao, the winning duo from the school, were 13 points behind their counterparts from the same school, who were expected to emerge victorious. Pulling out a smart but risky move as a last-ditch effort, the duo stunned the audience and quiz master Meghavi Manjunath with their timely answer to win the Bengaluru zonal level quiz and advance to the finals held later in the day.