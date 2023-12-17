RR Nagar’s duo emerge winners at zonal-level Prajavani Quiz Championship

In the truest quiz championship fashion, a student duo from RR Nagar’s Sri Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan bagged the first place with a last-minute ‘step up’ move in the zonal level Prajavani Quiz Championship held in the city on Saturday, causing the audience to erupt in cheerful celebration.
The zonal championships, presented by Parishrama PU College and powered by Bhima Jewellers, saw several groups of school students from across the city participate at the Viveka Auditorium in Jayanagar to stand a chance to bag the coveted state-level championships.
Just before the last question for the Bengaluru zonal round, 9th standard students Aryan Subramanya and Akshay Rao, the winning duo from the school, were 13 points behind their counterparts from the same school, who were expected to emerge victorious. Pulling out a smart but risky move as a last-ditch effort, the duo stunned the audience and quiz master Meghavi Manjunath with their timely answer to win the Bengaluru zonal level quiz and advance to the finals held later in the day.
Unable to hide their excitement, the duo said, “We had to take the risk to win, to qualify for the state-level quiz. So we chose the step-up option to get 15 points and luckily won the round.”
Disappointed by losing the close fight but still keeping their spirits high, Khushi and Samhit, two 8th graders from the same school, bagged second place, while Anusha and Harsha from Sree Ayyappa Educational Centre and Charitable Trust came third.
Keeping the event light and interactive, Meghavi also directed questions to the audience, who rushed to get the right answers and win small prizes on the spot. Parishrama PU College founder and Chikballapur MLA Pradeep Eshwar advised students to be prepared to lose while aiming to win. “When you fail, take it as a challenge to try to win again.”