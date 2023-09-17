Home
Rs 10 crore action plan to upgrade Jayanagar General Hospital

The emergency care unit, inaugurated on Saturday, was renovated using CSR funds of Rs 4 crore from Canara Bank.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 21:16 IST

An action plan worth Rs 10 crore has been prepared to improve the infrastructure in Jayanagar General Hospital, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said at the inauguration of the hospital’s upgraded emergency care unit on Saturday.

Dr Vasanthi B N, in-charge medical superintendent at the hospital, said that the action plan is for renovating the toilets and drainage system as well as for re-painting the hospital.

The emergency care unit, inaugurated on Saturday, was renovated using CSR funds of Rs 4 crore from Canara Bank. Inaugurating the 20-bed unit, Rao said that more companies should use their CSR funds to develop health infrastructure.

Speaking at the event, he said that the medicine shortage in government hospitals will be resolved by December. The Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd was not supplying medicines to hospitals properly, and this is now being resolved on a priority basis, he said.

(Published 16 September 2023, 21:16 IST)
