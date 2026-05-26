<p>Bengaluru: Gig workers in the city are having trouble reaching out to representatives of their online aggregator platforms with grievances about the impact that the staggered hike in petrol price has had on their income. </p>.<p>With petrol prices crossing the Rs 110 mark on Monday, hundreds of gig workers across the city are feeling the pinch. “After working for over 12 hours, on paper it will show that I’ve earned about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, but what I get in hand at the end of the day is only about Rs 500, after all the aggregator deductions. The petrol fare is barely Rs 500 or less. Now, with petrol prices rising, this amount is shrinking every day,” Raju, who makes approximately 30-35 deliveries every day in the Central Business District (CBD) area, told DH. </p>.‘We can’t survive like this’: Bengaluru cab drivers sound alarm over fuel price hike.<p>Several delivery agents have been attempting to reach out to the concerned aggregators with their grievances, but without luck. “Despite the continuous petrol hike, the aggregator platforms are yet to reach out to the gig workers. We have tried multiple times to reach out to platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, but have received no response from their end. From the union’s side, we will soon be sending out a letter to various quick delivery platforms, demanding an increase in delivery payouts, as it would offer much-needed respite to the workers,” Inayath Ali, president of Karnataka App-based Workers Union told DH.</p>.Karnataka gig workers fear impact of petrol price hike as orders, income drop.<p>Ali, also the national vice-president of Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers’ Union, said that, on average, a gig worker earned a net income of Rs 500 after a 14-hour workday. </p>.<p>Gig worker unions have urged the government to bring in stringent regulations on delivery payouts. </p>.<p>“Currently, delivery platforms use various strategies to lure delivery agents. If they notice that you are sticking to a particular platform, the competitor will reach out to you, offering better payout. But soon, the payout will drop. Some workers don’t even earn Rs 10 per delivery. When platforms are questioned, they say it’s because of poor ratings,” rued Ali.</p>.<p><strong>Switching to EVs</strong> </p>.<p>Zeeshan Khan 24 is planning to switch to an EV bike to beat the rising costs. “Some of my friends in the field have already done this. There are some inexpensive electric scooter options available. I’ve been doing delivery work for about two years now and compared to when I started I’m making less money now. I am trying to figure work out ways of improving my savings” he said.</p>