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Rs 110/ltr petrol shock! Why Bengaluru delivery workers are barely taking home Rs 500 a day

Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:46 IST
fuel price hikeFuel pricegig workers

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