Bengaluru hoteliers warn of steep food price hikes due to 60% minimum wage increase and rising fuel costs.

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Key points

• Minimum wage hike impact A 60% increase in minimum wages will force hoteliers to raise food prices, with idli potentially costing ₹80 and masala dosa ₹150.

• Fuel price surge Rising petrol prices to ₹110/litre and commercial LPG costs from ₹1,884 to ₹3,152 exacerbate operational expenses.

• Small businesses struggle Family-run establishments face severe financial strain as they cannot afford wage hikes and must reduce staff or raise prices.

• Menu-wide price adjustments Vegetarian meals may rise from ₹150–200 to ₹250–300, while biryani could jump from ₹300–350 to nearly ₹500.