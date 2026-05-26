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Bengaluru hoteliers warn of steep food price hikes due to 60% minimum wage increase and rising fuel costs.
Key points
• Minimum wage hike impact
A 60% increase in minimum wages will force hoteliers to raise food prices, with idli potentially costing ₹80 and masala dosa ₹150.
• Fuel price surge
Rising petrol prices to ₹110/litre and commercial LPG costs from ₹1,884 to ₹3,152 exacerbate operational expenses.
• Small businesses struggle
Family-run establishments face severe financial strain as they cannot afford wage hikes and must reduce staff or raise prices.
• Menu-wide price adjustments
Vegetarian meals may rise from ₹150–200 to ₹250–300, while biryani could jump from ₹300–350 to nearly ₹500.
• Industry appeals rejected
Hoteliers had requested separate classification for wage revisions but were unsuccessful, leaving them with no alternative but price increases.
Key statistics
₹110/litre
Petrol price in Bengaluru
From ₹1,884 to ₹3,152
LPG price hike
₹150
Projected masala dosa price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 26 May 2026, 03:02 IST