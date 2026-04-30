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Rs 18k-cr Bidadi township moves ahead as Karnataka Cabinet clears acquisition of 7,400 acres

The Cabinet approval paves the way for critical formalities such as issuing of final notification and distribution of compensation that are prerequisite to start the groundwork.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 20:23 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 20:23 IST
Bengaluru newsBidadi

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