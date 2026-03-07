Rs 2,110 cr for metro: CM Siddaramaiah says state bore 88% of overall cost so far

<p>Bengaluru: The state budget has allocated Rs 2,110 crore for Namma Metro in 2025-26, a tad lower than year's Rs 2,190 crore, according to a DH review of budget documents. </p>.<p>The allocation includes Rs 1,000 crore in interest-free subordinate debt for loan repayments, Rs 500 crore in equity investment for Phase 3, Rs 500 crore in loans, Rs 100 crore as reimbursement for taxes and duties, and Rs 10 crore for cash loss. </p>.<p>BMRCL sources told DH that the allocation was sufficient but noted they had also expected Rs 509.9 crore for the double-decker project under Phase 2. </p>.<p>The erstwhile BBM) had to pay for the road component of the double-decker, which runs from Ragigudda to HSR Layout via Silk Board Junction. The work has been completed, and the HSR Layout ramps are expected to open in the coming weeks. </p>.Bengaluru Metro fare hike: Centre can’t cut fares, only reconstitute panel.<p>The 2026-27 Union Budget allocated Rs 3,124.62 crore to BMRCL as loans from five external agencies (ADB, AIIB, EIB, JICA and KfW). While the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has released its own contribution, the BMRCL is expected to receive Rs 500 crore in equity investment for Phase 3, as well as funds for Phases 2, 2A and 2B. </p>.<p>The budget speech highlighted that Karnataka had incurred 88% of the total expenditure on Namma Metro so far, while Centre has contributed only 12%. Stating that the total expenditure on the metro system since its inception is Rs 67,460 crore, he highlighted that the state's share was Rs 59,376 crore and the Centre's share was only Rs 8,084 crore. "The central share accounts for only 12% against the 88% state share," he added. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah announced that Bengaluru would add 41 km to its metro network by end of 2026.</p>.<p class="CrossHead"><span class="bold">Suburban rail</span></p>.<p>The state has allocated Rs 500 for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP), including Rs 250 crore each as equity and support for loan repayment. </p>.<p>The Union Budget also allocated Rs 500 crore to the project. </p>