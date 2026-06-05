Rs 2,000-crore road-relaying push ahead of GBA polls

<p>Bengaluru: Ahead of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections, several roads across Bengaluru are set to be resurfaced after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced an additional grant of Rs 2,000 crore for roadworks.</p>.<p>Officials said they have begun preparing a list of roads to be taken up for relaying and repairs.</p>.<p>Engineers said priority will be given to roads that have deteriorated due to heavy traffic and recent rains, including those identified by local MLAs.</p>.<p>The fresh allocation comes even as progress remains slow under two major state-funded road infrastructure programmes.</p>.<p>Last year, the government announced Rs 1,241 crore for upgrading major roads and another Rs 1,000 crore for asphalting works. Officials said disruptions in bitumen supply due to the conflict in West Asia slowed the projects. The government subsequently revised rates to accelerate execution.</p>.After backlash, GBA deletes post that urged Bengaluru citizens to walk for short distance.<p>According to officials, only about 20% of the sanctioned works under these projects have been completed so far. Progress is expected to slow further during the monsoon season, even as Shivakumar has set a three-month deadline for completion.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Spending scrutiny</p>.<p>The announcement has drawn criticism from opposition groups.</p>.<p>Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party (BNP) founder Srikanth Narasimhan questioned the need for fresh allocations without a public accounting of funds already spent on road infrastructure in recent years.</p>.<p>Narasimhan said citizens deserved a transparent account of expenditure on roadworks, including pothole filling, white-topping projects and maintenance activities. "Which roads were completed, what outcomes were achieved, and how public money has been utilised must be disclosed before new allocations are made,” he said.</p>.<p>Following recent heavy rains, potholes have reappeared on several roads, including stretches that were asphalted only months ago. For instance, service roads along the Outer Ring Road in Kasturinagar, Ramamurthynagar, Horamavu, Mahadevapura and Marathahalli are riddled with potholes.</p>