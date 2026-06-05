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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rs 2,000-crore road-relaying push ahead of GBA polls

Engineers said priority will be given to roads that have deteriorated due to heavy traffic and recent rains, including those identified by local MLAs.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 22:44 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 22:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

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