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Rs 2.55 cr per acre: Govt fixes Bidadi township compensation

The compensation structure has been formalised as GBDA is preparing to issue the final notification as the state Cabinet recently approved the project.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 14:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBidadicompensationGBA

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