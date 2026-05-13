<p>Bengaluru: A developed residential site measuring 9,693 square feet or monetary compensation three times the guidance value are among the two primary compensation packages to be offered to farmers whose lands are notified for the 7,481-acre integrated township project in Bidadi, about 40 km from the city centre. </p><p>The state government, which approved the project last month, has taken a liberal approach compared to other infrastructure projects in a bid to win back farmers protesting against the proposed township. </p>.Rs 18k-cr Bidadi township moves ahead as Karnataka Cabinet clears acquisition of 7,400 acres .<p>The compensation structure has been formalised as the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) is preparing to issue the final notification as the state Cabinet recently approved the project. </p><p>According to the compensation package, the GBDA and the Bengaluru South district administration have fixed village-wise cash compensation of anywhere between Rs 2.07 crore and Rs 2.55 crore per acre. Properties with road access get an additional monetary relief.</p><p>Developed residential land is the second option which involves providing 50% of the developed residential land back to the land losers. </p><p>On top of that, the GBDA has also fixed compensation for trees, which is Rs 25,000 per coconut tree, Rs 45,000 for a mango tree and Rs 6,000 for an arecanut tree. It is also working on a rehabilitation and resettlement package, which includes providing free houses, rental houses, exemption from tax and registration among others. </p><p>It has also offered to help farmers in sourcing property documents such as RTCs, survey numbers, pahanis and encumbrance certificates instead of passing the burden on them. </p><p>In all, the township, estimated to cost Rs 18,333 crore, will come up across nine villages in the outskirts of Bengaluru South. While the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will provide Rs 3,000 as seed fund, the GBDA will raise about Rs 9,000 crore as loan from HUDCO, a central government undertaking. </p><p>The project has seen stiff opposition from farmers. </p><p>Yashwavantha T, state general secretary of Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, said farmers were opposing the township as it was planned on well-irrigated lands. </p><p>“Not even an inch of land is dry. What is the necessity of urbanising the most fertile land? The notified land has an abundance of water. Farmers cultivate all kinds of crops including fruits and vegetables. The government should shift the township elsewhere,” he said. </p><p>Recently, JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said he was backing the protesters, calling their concerns genuine. </p><p>However, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has backed the project, stating that the notification for the township was issued when H D Kumaraswamy was the chief minister. </p><p>Of the total township, the GBDA has planned to earmark about 1,800 acres for residential layouts and 5,681 acres will have large single plots where commercial development is proposed.</p>