<p>Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) seized about 8 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 2.8 crore. </p>.<p>Officials found the illicit substance while checking the luggage of a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok. Sources said the estimated value of the seized drugs was Rs 2.8 crore. </p>.Mercury rises in Bengaluru; summer to set in from March 1: IMD.<p>In another case, 900 grams of ganja was recovered from a passenger who had arrived from Hong Kong, with an estimated value of around Rs 31.5 lakh.</p>.<p>Officials said both passengers had concealed the ganja in their luggage and brought it into the country by air. </p>.<p>Police stated that cases had been registered against the suspects under the NDPS Act and investigations were underway. </p>.<p>It is learnt that the airport security personnel and customs officials carried out a joint operation based on specific intelligence inputs. </p>