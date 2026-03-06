Rs 3,000 cr released for Bengaluru; bulk spent on clearing pending bills

<p>Bengaluru: In the last one year, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has received Rs 3,000 crore from the state government through budgetary allocations.</p>.<p>A significant portion of the funds was spent on settling bills for works such as asphalting and white-topping of roads, and improvements to storm water drains and lakes. These projects were largely approved during the tenure of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.</p>.<p>In his budget speech last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah more than doubled the allocation for Bengaluru, increasing it from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore. He proposed a slew of infrastructure projects and announced the creation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to execute major works in the city.</p>.Bengaluru to see works worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 3 yrs: D K Shivakumar.<p>With the financial year drawing to a close, the GBA has so far received Rs 2,250 crore in three installments. The final tranche of Rs 750 crore has also been cleared for release. Officials, however, do not expect the remaining Rs 4,000 crore to be released before the end of March.</p>.<p>GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the authority had not sought the release of additional funds as there was no immediate requirement.</p>.<p>“A number of projects are still in the conceptual stage. We will request grants depending on necessity,” he said. He added that funds required for projects undertaken by Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) would be routed through the GBA.</p>.<p>In 2021-22, the Bommai government approved projects worth Rs 8,015 crore for Bengaluru, largely related to roads, drains, lakes and solid waste management.</p>.<p>In addition, the Siddaramaiah government has sanctioned new works worth Rs 2,250 crore, most of which are road projects. “The payment cycle is such that bills for works announced by one government are cleared by the successive government,” an officer said.</p>.<p>Despite these allocations, Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure, particularly its pothole-ridden roads, made international headlines last year.</p>.<p>Notably, both the Rs 8,015-crore and Rs 2,250-crore action plans largely comprised minor works such as asphalting, while major infrastructure projects such as double-decker corridors, flyovers and railway underbridges, which require substantial grants, have yet to receive government support.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Bengaluru Business Corridor gets Rs 500 crore</span></p>.<p>The government has released Rs 500 crore for the 74-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, as promised in the state budget.</p>.<p>Although the project, estimated to cost Rs 27,000 crore, is primarily being funded through a loan from HUDCO, the state government has committed Rs 500 crore towards initial expenses.</p>.<p>Officials said the funds have been used for various purposes, including compensation for land losers.</p>