Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Rs 3,000 cr released for Bengaluru; bulk spent on clearing pending bills

In his budget speech last year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah more than doubled the allocation for Bengaluru, increasing it from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 00:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 00:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us