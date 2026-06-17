Rs 370 biryani row: Can employers fire you for off-duty conduct?

<p>The Rs 370 biryani crowdwork controversy has sparked another debate online: Did Himanshu Jangra deserve to be fired for a remark made outside the workplace?</p>.<p>Speaking anonymously, six founders and HR professionals in Bengaluru share how they would have handled the situation.</p>.<p>Two said they would terminate such an employee immediately. They cited their responsibility to provide a dignified workplace to other employees, as well as to protect the company’s reputation. One argued that reputational damage could lead to loss of clients, and ultimately affect the livelihoods of other employees.</p>.<p>An HR professional said that if the employee was in a client-facing role, they would be sacked right away. But for a backend employee, the legal team would first assess the risks of retaining them, including whether the matter could lead to a police case.</p>.<p>Another HR professional said they would encourage the employee to part ways mutually. “What if the person falls into depression, or harms themselves or others at home after being fired under such circumstances?” she said.</p>.<p>The other three said they would first conduct an internal inquiry, hear the employee's side of the story, and speak to colleagues to assess whether they would be comfortable continuing to work with the person. They cautioned against being swept up by social media outrage, which "is forgotten as soon as another controversy surfaces". However, they said their response would vary depending on the context, whether the controversy was tied to a one-off political opinion or entrenched sexist beliefs.</p>.<p>One company said it regularly reminds male employees about appropriate behaviour towards female colleagues. Another said it introduced social media guidelines three months ago, advising employees to avoid posts that could hurt religious sentiments, among other things. Its HR head is now considering adding guidelines on offline conduct too. "Gone are the days when personal and professional identities were separate. Today, you carry your company’s brand everywhere," she said.</p>.<p><strong>What constitutes a workplace?</strong></p>.<p>Netizens have dissected the controversy through multiple lenses: gender, free speech, private expression versus workplace accountability and company's reputational risk, and the broader scope of the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment)Act.</p>.<p>Ekta Jaiswal, a POSH consultant with over 20 years of experience, said cases involving private conduct that conflicts with workplace values require a “nuanced” approach. "If an employee makes inappropriate jokes in a public space in the presence of colleagues, and it later creates a hostile environment at work or leads to a complaint by a colleague, the employer has the jurisdiction to take action,” she said. Such action can be initiated under the POSH Act, which protects women at workplace, or under the company's gender-neutral code of conduct.</p>.<p>Under the POSH Act, employers are required to provide a safe, secure, and harassment-free work environment. “But what constitutes a workplace and the employer-employee relationship has to be interpreted on a case-by-case basis,” she says, emphasising that it remains a “nuanced space”.</p>.<p><strong>Procedure versus virality</strong></p>.<p>Advocate K M Sai Apabharana said that while employers are justified in being concerned about conduct that reflects disregard for women’s bodily autonomy, terminating an employee without due process is illegal and risks allowing “virality to replace procedure”.</p>.<p>Such an employee, she said, can challenge the termination in court. The grounds would depend on the employment contract and applicable labour laws, including the Industrial Disputes Act, and the Shops and Establishments Act “Where the alleged misconduct fulfils the criteria under the contract or applicable law, disciplinary proceedings, a right to be heard, and a finding of guilt are required before termination,” she explained.</p>.<p>She added that both women's rights to dignity and safety, and employees' rights to procedural fairness are hard-won legal protections, and neither should be sacrificed for the other.</p>.<p><strong>Larger role of companies</strong></p>.<p>Critics of Himanshu's firing suggested suspension or gender-sensitisation counselling as more constructive alternatives, arguing people deserve a second chance. At the same time, some women told Metrolife that in a country where justice is often delayed or denied, the action felt like a small win.</p>.<p>To Chandni Bhambhani, assistant professor of sociology, the incident underscores the important role workplaces can play in shaping behaviour. More than before, she says, they have a responsibility to help employees unlearn problematic social conditioning they grew up with.</p>.<p>Workplaces, she explains, were once governed by traditional systems, such as farming economies that ran within families or local communities. But as workplaces become more formal and participation of women and marginalised communities increases, they are becoming larger public spaces that must ensure equity. “Their formal codes of conduct draw from universal human rights,” she reminds.</p>.<p>However, she adds that there is little clarity on whether gender-sensitisation trainings in workplaces or educational institutions are implemented consistently, or whether they are effective or require review.</p>.<p>She hopes the recent outrage does not fade without reflection. “If everyday casual misogyny, which reinforces social constructs and gender hierarchies, is not challenged, it can escalate into more violent forms. Years ago, the ‘Bois Locker Room’ incident trivialised and objectified young girls. Did it change us?” asks Chandni.</p>