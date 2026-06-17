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Rs 370 biryani row: Can employers fire you for off-duty conduct?

Experts across human resources, workplace safety, law and sociology weigh in on the debate
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 23:09 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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