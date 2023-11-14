JOIN US
Rs 45 lakh gain in fancy car numbers' auction

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 21:16 IST

Bengaluru: The Transport Department says it earned more than Rs 45 lakh from a recent public auction of 32 fancy registration numbers. 

According to the department, Rs 30.15 lakh came from the auction of just 12 numbers. KA 09/MK 9999 topped the chart, fetching Rs 8 lakh. KA 09/MK 0006 and KA 09/MK0009 fetched Rs 4 lakh each. Other notables were KA-09/MK 1111 (Rs 2.85 lakh), KA-09/MK 6666 (Rs 2.8 lakh), and KA 09/MK 0001 (Rs 1.75 lakh). 

The remaining 20 numbers brought in Rs 75,000 each, or Rs 15 lakh in total, pushing the total earnings to Rs 45.15 lakh, the department said. 

