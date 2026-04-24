<p>Bengaluru: Highlighting the high social cost of alcohol consumption, a state-appointed committee headed by K P Krishnan, IAS (Retired), has proposed a law to earmark a portion of excise revenue specifically for public health and rehabilitation.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Excise Reforms 2026 report reveals that while only 11 per cent of the state’s population consumes <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/alcohol">alcohol</a>, the habit costs Karnataka approximately Rs 51,000 crore annually in social damages.</p>.<p>This figure represents roughly 2 per cent of the state’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">Gross Domestic Product.</a></p>.<p>This figure reflects the economic and social impact of alcohol misuse, including health issues, accidents, lost productivity, and familial hardship, which often outweigh the revenue gains from excise duty.</p>.Excise gains should not override public health.<p>To mitigate this, the panel recommends legally separating a share of excise earnings into a Social Cost Mitigation Fund.</p>.<p>The report highlights that women whose husbands drink frequently report 73.4 per cent physical or sexual violence, compared to 24.6 per cent in non-drinking households.</p>.<p>Drunk driving was linked to over 4,200 deaths in India in 2022, with the report emphasising that victims are often third parties.</p>.<p>The committee argues that a modern excise policy must achieve a double dividend, generating revenue while simultaneously providing the financial muscle to repair the social fabric strained by alcohol misuse.</p>.<p>“The tax should not just fill the treasury but must provide the financial muscle to repair the social fabric,” the report notes. If implemented, Karnataka has the chance to become the first state to design its policy from first principles, starting with the harm, deriving the tax and building the institutions to support it.</p>