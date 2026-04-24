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Rs 51,000-crore social damages from booze: Panel moots rehabilitation fund

The report highlights that women whose husbands drink frequently report 73.4 per cent physical or sexual violence, compared to 24.6 per cent in non-drinking households.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 22:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAlcohol

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