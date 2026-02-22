Menu
Rs 55 crore govt land reclaimed in Bengaluru from encroachments

On Saturday, jurisdictional tahsildars removed encroachments from burial grounds, stormwater drains, lakes, groves, grazing lands (gomala), B-kharab lands within private holdings.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 18:49 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 18:49 IST
