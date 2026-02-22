<p>Government land worth Rs 55.02 crore has been freed from encroachments in Bengaluru Urban. </p>.64-year-old man held for molesting minors in school in Bengaluru.<p>On Saturday, jurisdictional tahsildars removed encroachments from burial grounds, stormwater drains, lakes, groves, grazing lands (gomala), B-kharab lands within private holdings, government platforms (katte), occupied survey numbers, and government kharab lands — spanning nine acres and 34.8 guntas in total, the district administration said. </p>