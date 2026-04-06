<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> has floated tenders for constructing a 2.5 metre-wide travelator and walkway connecting the Yellow and Blue lines at Central Silk Board Junction. </p>.<p>On Saturday, the BMRCL floated tenders for the project's civil and structural works, including architectural finishes, at an estimated cost of Rs 58.99 crore with a nine-month deadline. </p>.<p>April 28 is the last date to submit bids, which will be opened on May 5. </p>.<p>Silk Board Junction in southern Bengaluru will be an elevated interchange metro station. While the Yellow Line station opened in August 2025, the Blue Line station is under construction. The two stations are located about 250 metres apart, necessitating the travelator. </p>.Bengaluru: Key trials for Pink Line trains delayed, opening in May doubtful.<p>Given the nine-month completion timeline (starting May 2026) for the travelator, it is unlikely to be ready if the BMRCL opens the 19.75-km Silk Board Junction-KR Puram stretch of the Blue Line by December. That will mean passengers must bear the inconvenience of exiting either station and walking amid busy traffic to switch between the Yellow and Blue lines. </p>.<p>Speaking at the 'Smart Lift and Mobility World 2026' in February, BMRCL Director (Rolling Stock and Electricals) Sumit Bhatnagar had announced that the agency would build 500 elevators and 1,000 escalators under the Pink and Blue lines, expanding the metro network by 78 km. </p>.<p>"As the network grows, the need for elevators and travelators will rise, particularly at major interchange hubs where seamless passenger movement is as critical as train operations,” he had noted. </p>