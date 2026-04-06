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Rs 59 crore travelator to link Namma Metro’s Yellow, Blue lines at Silk Board

Silk Board Junction in southern Bengaluru will be an elevated interchange metro station. While the Yellow Line station opened in August 2025, the Blue Line station is under construction.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 21:04 IST
India NewsBengaluruNamma MetroSilk Board

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