Rs 8.22 crore distributed to dependents of 35 deceased KSRTC staff

Under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme, Rs 1 crore each was distributed to the dependents of four employees who died in accidents.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 20:53 IST
Published 08 March 2026, 20:53 IST
