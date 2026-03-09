<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy distributed a compensation of Rs 8.22 crore to the dependents of 35 deceased employees of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a>). </p>.<p>Under the Saarige Suraksha Accident Insurance Scheme, Rs 1 crore each was distributed to the dependents of four employees who died in accidents. </p>.In a first, Karnataka budget to be livestreamed at over 230 KSRTC bus terminals on March 6.<p>Under the Employees' Family Welfare Compensation Scheme, Rs 3.92 crore (Rs 14 lakh each) was distributed to the dependents of 28 employees who died due to non-accidental causes such as heart attacks, cancer, and stroke. </p>.<p>Around Rs 30 lakh was distributed to the dependents of three deceased employees, at Rs 10 lakh each. </p>.<p>Reddy said the dependents of deceased employees were being appointed as drivers, conductors, KSRTC constables and technical assistant on compassionate grounds. Dependents with requisite educational qualifications will also be appointed as junior assistants based on seniority. </p>.<p>He said compassionate appointments were being made in a transparent manner and advised families not to fall prey to external pressure or inducements. </p>.<p>According to the minister, around 1,400 appointments on compassionate grounds have been provided so far across the four RTCs. </p>