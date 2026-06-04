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Rs 899 crore bank fraud case: ED arrests Deepak Cables MD in Bengaluru

The ED probe revealed that the suspect used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 14:02 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 14:02 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaCrimeEnforcement Directoratebengaluru crimeBank fraud

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