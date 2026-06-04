Rs 899 crore bank fraud case: ED arrests Deepak Cables MD in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said that it has arrested the managing director of Deepak Cables India Ltd (DCIL) in connection with a Rs 899 crore bank fraud case. </p><p>The suspect was identified as Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao. He was held under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on June 2, the ED said. </p>.Enforcement Directorate raids Bengaluru firm in Rs 899 crore bank fraud case .<p>“ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered by CBI against M/s Deepak Cables India Ltd. (DCIL) and its Managing Director, K Venkateswara Rao and others, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by SBI to the extent of Rs 899.35 crore by obtaining large credit facilities and diverting the loan funds. The company allegedly submitted falsified financial statements and manipulated books of accounts to secure and continue availing bank loans,” the agency said. </p><p>ED probe revealed that the suspect used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees. These transactions were used to artificially inflate turnover, increase drawing power with banks, evergreen existing loans, and divert Proceeds of Crime through related companies and personal accounts, thereby concealing their illicit origin. </p><p>It was also found that large sums of loan funds were diverted to related entities under the control of K Venkateshwara Rao without any business rationale and for doubtful purposes, the agency alleged. </p><p>“Based on material in possession, there were sufficient reasons to believe that Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao is guilty of the offence of money laundering as defined under section 3 and punishable under section 4 of PMLA, 2002; that he generated the POC; layered and integrated the funds by using various bank accounts belonging to entities operated and associated with him,” the ED said. </p><p>The agency produced him before a special court in Bengaluru and received his custody for 10 days. </p><p>ED on Monday that its searches at various premises of the people and entities related to M/s Deepak Cables (India) Ltd had found gold jewellery and Rs 1.27 crore in cash, which were seized. ED also froze bank accounts containing Rs 18 crore. </p>