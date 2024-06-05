RTI activist, dairy farmer bags Beary Award 

Badila Hussain, a prominent RTI activist who championed the neo-literacy movement, has been nominated for the prestigious Beary Award.
Maimuna Marjeena, a successful dairy farmer from a village in Dakshina Kannada, has been named winner in the women's category.
BM Farooq, chairman of the Bearys Welfare Association (R), said that selections were made after reviewing the achievements of more than 12 people from the Beary community of the coastal and Malenadu districts. The winners will receive a trophy, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.
Farooq added that a talent award will be presented during the occasion to more than 100 students who have scored over 90 per cent in their SSLC and II PUC exams.
The award is conferred every year for achievements in the education and social sectors. The award ceremony will be held on Sunday at Beary Souharda Bhavan in HBR Layout, Bengaluru.
Assembly Speaker UT Khader, Energy Minister KJ George, and Shantinagar MLA NA Haris are expected to attend the event.
