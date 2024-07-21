'Ruff' times? BBMP puts dog sterilisation on a leash

He was also quick to note that only two of the five agencies who applied when tenders were called had the ABC project recognition from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

Dr K P Ravi Kumar, Joint Director, animal husbandry, noted that even before this happened, the Mahadevapura ABC centre was shut down after its three-year lease ended and the owner of the building sold it. Therefore, all ABC and vaccination of the dogs in the Mahadevapura zone was conducted in Yelahanka’s ABC centre. The BBMP has not been successful in getting another site in over a year now.

Improvements made

Vikas admitted that there is a lot the department has to do, including increasing the number of necessary surgeries to match the capacity of the facilities. “There is no point in setting up new centres. Rather than expansion, we want to improve the capacity of existing ones,” he said.

Activists are pushing for the BBMP to allow more reliable NGOs who have the AWBI recognition and have also received an ABC project recognition by AWBI to run an ABC centre.

Animal rights activist Sujaya Jagadish, who also runs her own NGO called Save Our Animals Charitable Trust (SOACT), noted that infrastructure should be improved. “We need new ABC centres in Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli, R R Nagar. The West and South zones are operating in a single centre. Right now, only Dasarahalli, Chamrajpet, Yelahanka are the only centres with adequate infrastructure,” she said.