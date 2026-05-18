<p>Bengaluru: Tension gripped the vicinity of Bengaluru Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on Monday after rumours spread that actor and murder accused <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/darshan-thoogudeepa">Darshan Thoogudeepa</a> had attempted suicide on the prison premises.</p><p>However, senior prison officials rushed to verify the facts and confirmed that the reports were just rumors.</p>.Renukaswamy murder case | Darshan can seek bail if no substantial progress in trial in one year: Supreme Court.<p>A senior jail staff told <em>DH</em> that rumours had been circulating since Sunday night, prompting personnel from the Parappana Agrahara police station to contact prison authorities through the landline to verify the claims. Senior prison officials clarified that no such incident had taken place and termed the claims as mere rumours.</p><p>DGP Prisons Alok Kumar also issued clarification to media: “The rumours regarding a suicide attempt by cine star Darshan are completely baseless and far from the truth. No one should come near Parappana Agrahara Central Jail believing such rumours. He has been doing fine.”</p><p>Meanwhile, Darshan has sought permission from the court to meet his family as his wedding anniversary falls on Tuesday. The court is yet to take a decision on the request.</p>