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Rumours of actor Darshan's suicide attempt trigger tension around Parappana Agrahara prison

DGP Prisons Alok Kumar issues clarification, says no one should come near central Jail believing such rumours.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 09:52 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsDarshanParappana Agrahara Central Prison

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