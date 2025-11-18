<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> facilitated the transport of a human heart from Aster RV Hospital, JP Nagar, to Narayana Health Hospital, Bommasandra, for transplant on Monday evening. </p><p>The end-to-end distance between the two hospitals is approximately 20 kilometres, and the journey took about 50 minutes. </p><p>A six-member medical team arrived at the Ragigudda metro station in southern Bengaluru with the organ container at 7.26 pm. After swift security checks, it reached the platform three minutes later and boarded a train to Bommasandra at 7.32 pm. The 18-km metro train journey, including security checks, took 37 minutes. </p>.Despite feasibility debate, BMRCL to prepare DPR for Bengaluru-Tumakuru metro.<p>After the team reached Bommasandra, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) deployed an assistant security officer and the station controller to guide the medics to the exit. The organ was subsequently transferred to a waiting ambulance, which reached Narayana Health Hospital at 8.12 pm. </p><p>The BMRCL charged only the regular passenger fare. Its security team stayed with the medical team throughout the journey and set up a cordon inside the coach to help transport the organ contanier safely. </p><p>This was the fifth human organ transportation supported by Namma Metro. A liver was transported in August, a heart in September, and a pair of lungs and a heart in October.</p>