Saalumarada Thimmakka steadily recovering in ICU: Doctors

Padma Shri-awardee and environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka is steadily recovering following an angioplasty at Apollo Hospital, Jayanagar.

Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, vice president and unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, told DH that her condition is stable. “There have been no complications post her angioplasty. She is still in the ICU but is stable and recovering well. She is being closely monitored due to her age and fragility," Yatheesh said.

Speaking to DH, Thimmakka's son Umesh explained that although the 112-year-old environmentalist’s breathing problems have persisted for over a decade now, her wheezing has worsened recently.

“About two months ago, she suffered a fall in our Bengaluru home, and she was in the hospital for nearly 25 days. After getting discharged and returning to Belur, her wheezing worsened so I brought her to the city in an ambulance earlier this week,” he said.

While she was being monitored for a severe case of asthma, Thimmakka complained of discomfort and pain on Thursday, following which doctors conducted several tests to discover a blockage in an artery in her heart.

Taking into consideration her advanced age and health concerns, they conducted an angioplasty with Umesh’s consent. Her oxygen levels and blood pressure are all stable now, said Umesh.

Speaking to DH, Thimmakka, said that she was feeling ‘okay’. “I am eating well here and talking to everyone. Everything is good here, I feel better.”

Doctors will continue to monitor her breathing issues over the next few days and discharge the veteran environmentalist if her wheezing reduces, said Umesh. “When her condition improves, I expect the doctors to shift her to the ward before discharging her. We will then go back to our rented home near the 8th Mile (near T Dasarahalli) before returning to our nursery in Belur.”

Despite being with Thimmakka in the city, Umesh has been directing and monitoring their work of 4-5 employees at their nursery near Yagachi dam in Belur. “Last time we were in the hospital, some plants died due to no water. We couldn’t let that happen again so I have been checking in over the phone,” he said.