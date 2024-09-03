Bengaluru: Sacked safai karamcharis protest outside DRDO facility

Bengaluru: Dozens of safai karamcharis have been protesting against their "arbitrary dismissal" from the DRDO's Centre for Airborne Systems (CABS).
In March this year, CABS fired 61 safai karamcharis.
According to the workers, the DRDO refused them employment for raising their voice against contractors who extorted Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month from their wages.
The workers say all of them are Dalit women and some of them are single parents. Having worked there for 10 to 15 years, they are now left in a difficult position financially, they say.
On July 2, HC Mahadevappa, Minister for Social Welfare and Chairperson of Karnataka Safai Karamchari Commission, directed the DRDO to reinstate the workers, according to a copy of the order seen by DH.
Responding to DH's queries for comment, a CABS official said she would get back, but didn't.
The workers are members of the Karnataka General Labour Union, an affiliate of the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), which is helping the workers in their fight to be reinstated.
"The DRDO sought to evade legal liability by creating sham contractors in order to defraud the workers, subjecting these workers to exploitation and injustice. The extortionary practice and the subsequent refusal of employment violates the fundamental rights to life and livelihood. DRDO is a government organisation and is supposed to be a model of fairness and transparency. Instead, it has exploited women from the most marginalised communities," the AICCTU said.
The commission has called a meeting at 3 pm on Tuesday at the DRDO facility. The CABS director, government officials and the owners of labour contract agencies have been asked to be present.
