'Safe City' project: CM to inaugurate new command centre  

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the newly built command centre on Friday, as part of the Bengaluru ‘Safe City’ project.
The chief minister will be accompanied by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara and others.
The building, located next to the Bengaluru police commissioner’s office at Vasant Nagar, will be inaugurated at 11 am.
In March this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched Phase One of the 'Safe City' project, envisaged under the Centre’s ‘Nirbhaya Fund’.
Honeywell Automation India Limited bagged the project contract in 2021 for Rs 496.57 crore. According to officials, the cost of the project is shared between the centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.
As many as 7,500 CCTV cameras in 3,000 key areas, 50 safety islands, 158 viewing centres and a command centre were planned under the project.
In Phase One, 4,100 surveillance cameras, 30 safety islands, 96 viewing centres (88 in police stations and eight in DCP offices) and a command centre with eight drones equipped with cameras were set up, DH had reported.
The rest were being installed as part of Phase Two, which began earlier this year.