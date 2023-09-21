Safety check of Baiyappanahalli-KR Pura metro line to take 8 hours

Thursday's statutory safety check of the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli metro line will begin with the inspection of various bearings, piers and girders.
The inspection will be carried out by Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS), and his team.
From the Baiyappanahalli metro station, the CMRS will travel in a motor trolley to conduct an inspection of the viaduct and walkway as well as the 65-metre Open Web Girder installed above the Indian Railway track at Benniganahalli.
He will also inspect welding, walkway clearance, toe load measurement and third rail parameters. He will then proceed to the Benniganahalli metro station and check various facilities there, including the traction substation, lifts and escalators, and earthing installation.
In the penultimate leg, the CMRS will travel in a metro train from Baiyappanahalli to Garudacharpalya and back, conducting an inspection of the rolling stock. At the end, he will travel on a CMRS special metro train to Majestic. The entire exercise will take more than eight hours.
The BMRCL hopes to get the CMRS clearance within a week. The safety inspection of the 1.9-km Kengeri-Chellaghatta metro line will take place by the end of September, an official in the know said.
While the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli line could be ready for commercial operations by September-end, the BMRCL will likely wait until the Kengeri-Chellaghatta stretch is also ready. Both lines will likely open together in early October, the official added.