Safety worries cloud push for tyre busters against wrong-side driving

While the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) recently proposed introducing tyre busters on some roads to check wrong-side driving, their chief is apprehensive about potential safety risks they pose.
In a meeting with the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) on Wednesday, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) MN Anucheth announced that they will be installing speed breakers with spikes on one side on a trial basis in 10 locations. These tyre busters are designed to puncture the tyres of vehicles coming in the opposite direction on a one-way road to discourage wrong-side driving.
Anucheth shared his apprehensions about tyre busters with DH on Thursday. “Tyre busters pose serious safety risks, especially at night, so we are mulling the pros and cons of this system. We don’t want anyone to get hurt,” he said.
Even if they were installed after a trial run in one location, they would not be on main carriageways or near hospitals, Anucheth clarified. He said they would be effective on roads where wrong-side driving has been a perennial problem such as Hoodi Junction and the Cantonment area.
"We are concerned about the safety of all road users so there is a possibility we may not go ahead with this proposal," he said.
Prof Ashish Verma, convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab, Department of Civil Engineering, IISc, also acknowledged that vehicles would lose control after a tyre burst. "The only solutions are better road engineering and strict, credible enforcement through technology that can minimise wrong-side driving," he said.