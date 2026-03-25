<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has imposed a ban on animal slaughter and meat sale on March 27 on the occasion of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-navami">Ram Navami. </a></p><p>The ban order was issued by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, GBA.</p>.Rama Navami 2026: March 26 or 27?When to celebrate Ram Lalla's birth? Know date, muhurat and more.<p>There are over 3,000 licensed meat shops and three authorised slaughterhouses in the city, according to an estimate,. However, many unlicensed and illegal shops continue to run on the ground and the figures are unlikely to match with the ground realities.</p>