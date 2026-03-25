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No sale of meat, animal slaughter in Bengaluru for Ram Navami on March 27

The ban order was issued by the Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, GBA.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 10:46 IST
Bengaluru newsRam Navamibanmeat stallsSlaughter house banGBA

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