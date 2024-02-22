Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha: Traffic curbs around Palace Grounds on Sunday

Bengaluru: In view of the Samvidhana Jagruthi Jatha at Palace Grounds on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have issued a traffic advisory to avoid congestion on Ballari Road and areas surrounding the venue.
Except for the visitors, all other road users have been asked to avoid Ballari Road from Hebbal to Mehkri Circle, Jayamahal Road from Mehkri Circle to Cantonment Road, and Yeshwantpur-Mehkri Road.
Parking has been prohibited on Jayamahal, Taralabalu, Nandidurga and Ballari roads, and from Mehkri Circle to Yeshwantpur Road.
Heavy vehicles will not be allowed at Hebbal, Govardhan Theatre, CMTI, and NICE Road junctions.
