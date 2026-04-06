<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old actor was allegedly attacked with a beer bottle during a brawl at a bar in Subramanyapura police station limits.</p><p>The incident took place on March 28 when Niranjan, who played actor Darshan’s brother in 'Odeya' film had stopped at a bar near Uttarahalli Road to drink water while returning from a friend’s house. An unidentified man allegedly pushed him and abused him when questioned.</p>.'It's an eyesore': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw flags poor condition of NH44 in Bengaluru, NHAI responds.<p>As Niranjan complained about the incident to bar owner, four men arrived in a car and picked a quarrel with the actor. Two of them allegedly hit him with beer bottles, causing bleeding injuries, while others attacked him with their hands.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Subramanyapura police registered a case and a notice has been issued to the accused to investigate the matter further, the police said.</p>