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Sandalwood actor attacked with beer bottle in Bengaluru bar

As Niranjan complained about the incident to bar owner, four men arrived in a car and picked a quarrel with the actor.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 09:48 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeSandalwood

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